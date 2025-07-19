Almost 50 occupations have been classified as in “high-demand” in Wigan – and there are definite shortages in some sectors.

Skills gaps are revealed in new analysis of the borough’s economic and labour market landscape by Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce (GMCC).

The Wigan report is one of 10 covering each borough in the city-region, that have been produced as part of the research for the GM Local Skills Improvement Plan: a Department for Education initiative that aims to align training with employers’ skills needs.

Analysis of some of Wigan’s major investment projects, such as the Galleries transformation into the Fettlers hub in Wigan town centre, Mosley Common’s housing development and Ince’s residential development, has identified the priority roles for each sector and how these projects will translate into future job creation.

Nearly 50 occupations have been classified as “in high demand” across the construction, education, financial and professional services, hospitality, manufacturing and health and social care sectors.

These include roles such as project managers, quantity surveyors, teachers, as well as health and social care workers and delivery drivers.

Data from employers, also included in the reports, shows the roles that businesses felt were "hard-to-fill2, meaning that employers have struggled to recruit people to do them.

These roles include electricians, joiners, engineers and sales representatives.

GMCC deputy director Subrahmaniam Krishnan-Harihara said: “This report is a vital output from the research conducted for developing and implementing the GM Local Skills Improvement Plan and is positioned as a resource for local stakeholders, including businesses, colleges and training providers, to inform their strategic planning.

“The data we have collated provides an evidence-based overview of expected labour market shifts, highlighting where job demand is likely to grow and where potential skills gaps may arise.

“Understanding the ever-evolving employment landscape is critical for nurturing a workforce that is well-prepared for future opportunities and enabling local economies to thrive.

"This report underscores the importance of aligning training programmes with the needs of growth sectors and emerging requirements.”

GMCC has been developing and delivering the plan since autumn 2022, and will start on the second round this autumn, working in conjunction with Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

To read Greater Manchester’s Local Economic Reports, visit: https://www.gmlsip.co.uk/local-reports

To read the latest LSIP Annual Progress Report, which identifies all of the initiatives and training now in place to meet the skills needed by employers, visit: https://www.gmchamber.co.uk/media/3855447/gm-lsip-annual-progress-report-for-publication-june-2025.pdf

For more information about the GM Local Skills Improvement Plan, contact the team via [email protected] or visit: https://www.gmlsip.co.uk/