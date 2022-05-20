Wigan home care firm Alcedo Care among the industry's the top 20 for three years running

With people living longer, there has been an increase in demand for those who want to be looked after in their own homes

Alcedo Care has won the coveted Award From Home which is based solely on reviews from the people they care for, plus their family and friends..

With nearly a million disabled and older people receiving care at home so that they can continue to live independently in their own homes, the range of services that are provided are in demand.

The homecare.co.uk awards picks the very best home care groups and providers in the UK, with Alcedo clients encouraged to rate all aspects of the services they receive, including quality of care, compassion and value for money.

Jo and Andy Boardman, owners of Alcedo Care Group

All reviews are subsequently verified independently by the website’s team before publication.

Reviews manager Amanda Hopkins, said: “People are living longer with multiple health conditions and so home care providers which offer tailored care to people living in their own homes are hugely important in today’s society.

“Alcedo Care has proved that it continually provides a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate them on being a top home care group.”

MD Andy Boardman said: “We are thrilled to have been named, for the third consecutive year, as one of the UK’s Top 20 home care groups. It’s a great achievement for the company and all our employees.

“We genuinely care for our clients’ health and wellbeing and are committed to providing an outstanding service. Our ultimate aim is to enrich the lives of our clients, ensuring they continue to live life to the full in the comfort of their own homes.”

Alcedo had grown turnover by an average of 98 per cent over threes years and, as forecast, has successfully grown turnover this time by 94 per cent to £15m (for the year ending March 31 2022).

With turnover at a current run rate of well over £20m, the group is also on track to achieve its forecast for the year ending March 2023.

Under the guidance of husband and wife team, Andy and Jo Boardman, the family-run business has demonstrated considerable success in recent months, opening new offices and recruiting more than 350 care professionals.

Six new Alcedo offices have opened in the last 12 months alone, representing an investment of £1.2m for the ambitious home care provider and bringing its total number of offices across the region to 11 with 15 different business streams.

To deliver on the increased demand for its services an unprecedented recruitment drive is underway with the care group aiming to appoint more than 1,000 people in 2022 (a rate of 10 per office per month).

Significant expansion and growth will continue over the next three years, with Alcedo on track to increase annual turnover to £60m, increase annual client care hours from one to 2.5 million and continue to grow its team by at least 1,000 annually.