Olivia Crawford, marketing and franchise development manager for the domiciliary care provider to vulnerable adults in the local community, has been shortlisted for: Woman Franchise Employee of the year 2022, sponsored by Boddy Matthews and Young Woman in Franchising of the year 2022, sponsored by McDonald’s.

Ms Crawford joined the company, at the age of 26, with no prior experience of the home care or the franchise sector, and has already made a huge impact on the success of the business.

Encoraging Women into Franchising’s (EWIiF) mission is to educate, inspire and empower more women to work in the sector and the annual awards celebrates the achievements of women across the franchising industry.

The winners will be announced at the ceremony which will take place in Bishopsgate, central London on Thursday, June 30.

Announcing the news, EWiF said: “This year we had record numbers of entries and the standard was the highest in the twelve years of the EWIF Awards, so well done on getting through to the final.”

Ms Crawford said: “Firstly, I would like to congratulate everyone who has been shortlisted for such prestigious awards.

“Thank you so much to the EWiF for the recognition of what I have achieved to date.

“After leaving a career in finance and joining the home care sector in 2020, I was so humbled by the strength and teamwork shown by the management at Bridgewater Home Care and the dedication of the care staff in providing and delivering a vital service in our communities.

“The company takes pride in being able to give back to the communities that we serve.

“I developed the idea which focused on adding value for the franchise owner, providing efficient processes and systems and generating the best resources possible to facilitate a good work-life balance.”