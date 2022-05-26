Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment will celebrate with Wigan town-centre parade

The Regiment will gather on Believe Square at 1pm on May 31 and they will process through the town centre with a short stop at the Town Hall steps where they will be inspected by the Mayor.Residents from the borough are being encouraged to get involved and cheer them on.

The leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux, said: “It is brilliant to be able to honour the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment with freedom of the borough.“I would like to take the opportunity to welcome members of the public, school children, businesses and community groups to line our streets to give them a big Wigan borough welcome.”

The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment

The freedom of a town is the highest accolade that can be given by a local council to a military unit in recognition of their exceptional service and a sign of mutual respect between the local people and regiment.The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment is the infantry regiment of the North West of England and is over 300 years old.

Colonel of the regiment, brigadier Frazer Lawrence OBE, said: “The regiment has long and close associations with the borough of Wigan which we cherish.“It is therefore a great honour for these links to be formally recognised with the granting of the borough’s freedom and a privilege for us now to exercise our new freedom by marching through it.”

The regiment will form up on Believe Square at 1pm and will then begin marching to the front of the Town Hall steps ready for inspection at 1.30pm.From there, they will march over to Millgate and through Hewlett Street, Library Street, Rodney Street, King Street, Wallgate, Pottery Road and Southway before coming to the end of their parade at The Edge.Residents and the local community are invited to attend the parade in support of the regiment to mark this event.

