Wigan homebuilder donates £600 to charity's Christmas hamper initiative

Miller Homes established its fund in early September, pledging £10,000 to community groups and other good causes across the North West. The scheme enabled non-profit organisations, schools, and other community groups to apply for money from the fund to support their causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Storehouse Project landed £600 which will go towards delivering Christmas hampers to local people who would otherwise go without over the festive season. Last year, the charity provided 476 hampers which benefited around 1,000 Wigan people.

Volunteers with the hampers given last year.

The Storehouse Project is a small, registered charity that has been running for 14 years. Its main aim is to reduce poverty in the North West of England and promotes social inclusion.

Christina Joshi at Storehouse said: “We were so grateful to be the first to receive this kind pay-out from Miller Homes, all of our team would like to extend a massive thank you to them for awarding us with such a generous grant. Our Christmas hamper project is now well underway thanks to this donation and we look forward to bringing some festive cheer to those in the town who deserve it the most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Noakes, Miller Homes’ sales director for the North West, said: “The community fund has been a great success so far in helping us give back to the communities in which we build. The Storehouse is a fantastic project and we wanted to get involved with them before the end of the year to ensure their brilliant hamper initiative ran to its full potential this year.”

Miller Homes has supported the Wigan community in a number of ways since the launch of its Eston View development, based in Ashton. It recently donated £500 to Highfield Grange FC to sponsor 13 football kits to the team which included training tops, shorts, and socks and Christmas toys for children to Wigan-based Diamond Community Support Centre charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers with hampers last year.