The not-for-profit Diamond Community Support Centre, based in Ashton-in-Makerfield, is founded and run by Sarah Myler, along with support from others within the community. With a number of fund-raising initiatives, the organisation hopes to assist residents who might be experiencing financial difficulty, especially at this time of year.

Every Christmastime, the community group launches a Festive Toy Appeal, in which they ask for donations that can go to families who are struggling this festive season.

Sarah Myler Of Diamond Community Support.

This year, Miller Homes kindly donated to the cause, providing a range of toys and other presents for boys and girls aged between four and 17 years old. The homebuilder contributed several art packs, a Bop It, puzzles, and dinosaur and Frozen toys, as well as books, bath bombs and wash kits.

Sarah said: “We truly appreciate all the toys donated by Miller Homes, we cannot thank you enough!

“The community of Ashton-in-Makerfield will be over the moon with all the new toys and gifts they will receive this Christmas, which they may not have otherwise had.

"It honestly means so much to these families.”

Clare Noakes, Miller Homes’ sales director for the North West, said: “Supporting the community at our developments is very important to us here at Miller Homes, especially at Christmas.

"We want all children and families to enjoy the festive season and helping out with toy donations is the least we could do.”

