Historic Wigan shopping arcade's timely reminder of its festive treasures

But an historic Wigan mall and its tenants made a timely reminder today that they offer festive treasures a plenty.

The Victorian Makinson Arcade boasts a rich history in the town centre.

Formerly part of The Galleries Shopping Centre which is now undergoing demolition work to make way for new leisure, hospitality, retail and accommodation in the guise of Galleries25, has been a stalwart of the high street for decades.

Colette Parr, owner of Boutique by Colette

Housing mainly independent boutiques and specialist retailers, some of Wigan’s oldest favourites such as Toffee Ron’s and The Royal Perfumery are located there.

Recent additions to the intimate shopping venue include Truly Scrumptious, selling cakes and sweet treats, Boutique by Collette’s, with a wide range of ladies fashion and Treem Soaps with their extensive range of hand crafted body products.

The items on offer at the arcade are surprisingly diverse and unique, something that keeps local visitors returning time and again.

Nicola Wigan at Treemsoaps

Housing no fewer than three jewellers, fragrance and gifts, toys and collectables, specialist children’s wear and several hair and beauty rooms, bosses say it is the ideal destination for special gifts or experiences that can’t often be found in high street chains. A number of food and drink outlets including Uptown Diner and Food Box also provide the perfect break from the rigours of shopping.

The Royal Perfumery, notable for its exclusive, niche fragrances has been trading in Wigan for 30 years and recently relocated to Makinson Arcade.

Chris Lazoryk co-owner said: “Our move marks another milestone in our history of over 30 years trading in Wigan.

"We are known regionally for stocking niche fragrances, many of which can only be found in large department stores outside of Wigan.

Independent businesses in Makinson Arcade, Wigan town centre

"We have also expanded the beauty side of our business; we currently have a very busy ear and nose piercing studio above our shop and we will shortly be opening a second room for facial beauty treatments.”

Colette Parr, founder of Boutique by Colette who moved into Makinson Arcade in the summer, said: “I’m delighted with our new location, in fact having this time has presented me with a great opportunity to drive the business in a more thoughtful direction.

"Thinking about our environmental responsibilities is a big thing. All our packaging is 100 per cent biodegradable and we continue to find new ways to reduce our impact on the environment whilst providing fabulous, grown up style for everybody, and one that also supports female led, local, UK businesses.”

Andrea Westhead at Toffee Ron's

To mark the festive season Makinson Arcade will host a Giving Tree campaign in partnership with The Storehouse Project and is appealing to the local community to add their support this charitable initiative. Featuring a seasonal tree mural on the shop window located beside Cawley’s Jewellers, visitors are invited to take tag from one of the hooks which contains a child’s age and gender. They can then buy a gift and deposit the unwrapped item in the recently expanded Niamh & Ruby’s, Truly Scrumptious or Uptown Diner before December 12.

A wreath-making workshop, run by Rose Boutique, will also be hosted in a recently refurbished empty unit and will offer participants the chance to create their own beautiful festive accessory.

A ticketed event, full details can be found on Makinson Arcade’s website.

Leader of Wigan Council, David Molyneux MBE, said: “Our Love Local campaign aims to encourage residents to support local businesses, like our retailers in Makinson Arcade. It’s wonderful to see new retailers coming on board and others expanding their business thanks to local support.”

James Hill at Funky Figures

From left, Lynne Higham and Emily Winrow from Niamh and Rubys children's wear, who have recently moved to a larger unit in Makinson Arcade

