Wigan homelessness charity receives £2,000 boost from women's networking group

Over the past six months, members of FUBHUB (Females Uniting in Business) have taken part in a range of activities in aid of The Brick, which supports people in the borough facing homelessness and poverty.

This included running the 20-mile Ullswater Way, cake bake sales, a head-shot photo shoot, selling homemade Christmas gifts, raffles and a head shave.

FUBHUB members Jackie Salt, from ATTAIN Digital Marketing, Sue France, from Sue France Consultancy, Caeryn Collins, from Impressions Uniform, Anne Hurcombe, from Wigan Pier Promotions, and Michelle Charnock, of Michelle Charnock Photographer

The final event saw more than 50 women enjoy lunch, bingo and entertainment by Abba tribute act Chick-A-Cheeta at the DW Stadium.

The Brick’s CEO Keely Dalfen said: “We are absolutely delighted and astonished at the lengths and effort that have gone into raising money for The Brick by the ladies at FUBHUB.

"We are seeing first-hand the devastating effects of the cost-of-living crisis, not only on people we support, who do not know how they are going to afford further rises in energy bills and food inflation, but for the charity itself. We are a small local charity and we are hitting crunch point trying to keep all our services open, whilst meeting an unprecedented increase in demand.

"The amount raised will go a long way to support our projects ensuring that people receive our help at a time of greatest need.”

She thanked everyone involved in the fund-raising effort.