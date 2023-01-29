The Vital Hero promotion at Kilhey Court in Standish intends to encourage guests to invest in their mind and body as they go into February and avoid ditching their New Year’s resolution in the first month of the year.

It is designed to show the benefits of regular exercise and wellness breaks can have on both physical and mental wellbeing.

Guests do not need to complete 28 days of hard exercise to earn incentives.

Macdonald Kilhey Court Hotel

Rather, they simply must visit the Leisure Club, whether for a swim, sauna, spa experience or stretching session, on regular occasions to win different prizes.

Macdonald Hotels, who run Kilhey Court, has partnered with fitness experts to curate a selection of work out routines to inspire and support those taking part throughout the month.

Dave Heap, Leisure & Spa Director, Macdonald Hotels & Resorts said: “There is so much research to show that exercise is not only good for the body, but also for the mind.

Kilhey Court is encouraging members to keep up their January fitness regime

"It can help relieve stress, promote productivity, and aid positive sleeping patterns.

“Our Vital Hero campaign is designed to encourage people to become the hero in their own wellbeing journey, helping them to witness first-hand the differences that can be achieved with consistent check-ins.

“We all start the year with good intentions, and we want to see our members keep this up into February and beyond by rewarding their dedication and commitment to their own wellbeing.

“To support guests throughout the challenge, our Vital Leisure Club staff will be on hand to offer helpful encouragement and specific advice on training sessions.

"We will also be working with different fitness experts to curate a selection of workouts for each day.”

The Vital Hero campaign will run from February 1 to February 28.

Guests will be provided with a check-in sheet which must be signed by a member of staff.

Those who achieve 28 sessions will be given a four-day guest pass worth over £100; a Vital Hero T-shirt and official certificate.