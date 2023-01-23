Jennifer King first burst onto the scene at 10 years old, appearing on The Voice Kids UK in 2018 before starring in School of Rock in the West End

Now the 15-year-old Ashton St Edmund Arrowsmith pupil has released her first song Go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The track has already been played on BBC Music Introducing and featured on the American TV show The Young and The Restless.

Jennifer, from Newton-le-Willows, said: "I’m so excited to release my first single, I’ve always wanted to do this so it’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to share more music in the near future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorded and produced in Toronto and London (UK) by Atlantic Bridge Music in October 2021, Go is an anthem for the Gen Z’ers who are embracing the natural flow of life in place of the hyper-strategy of their native social media culture.

More recently Jennifer has received support from M29 radio in Tyldesley and also performed at both Leigh and Tyldesley Christmas light switch-ons over the festive period

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer King

On his daughter’s success, her dad Jonathan said: “Its been really good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Its really exciting to see her progress so quickly.

"It’s a great reward for all Jennifer’s hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was picked up by Tim Arnold at Atlantic Bridge after attending his singer-songwriter mentoring sessions and he’s really helped her with her music.

“Go is an independent release and we don't have the funds and support from a record label at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Any help Jennifer can get with progressing her career will be greatly appreciated.”

The young singer’s sound is described as a combination of 80s pop and modern-day hip hop, referencing music icons Madonna and Doja Cat when describing her new single.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer sings of not believing in schemes or dreams and her message is about the power of action over identity.

Following on from the single release, Jennifer is booked to support James Walsh from Starsailor at his acoustic gig at the Snug in Atherton on February 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad