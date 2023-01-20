All 28 en suite rooms at The Bay Horse Hotel, on Warrington Road, Ashton, have now been revamped, with new furniture, carpets, a fresh colour scheme, 50-inch television screens and USB ports.

The bathrooms have also been completed re-fitted, while the reception and lobby area has been fully upgraded with new decor, windows and doors.

The Bay Horse Hotel

Outside, there is a marquee with a 100-inch TV screen, and a front beer garden, now complete with lighting, new furniture and an outside bar.

General manager Anthony Hardman said: “We’re delighted with the changes we’ve made to The Bay Horse and the modern yet welcoming feel we’ve achieved. We can’t wait to for guests to see the transformation.”

The hotel has an adjoining pub, a Flaming Grill, which offers a variety of food, including its famous challenge dishes.