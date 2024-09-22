But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 3.9 per cent over the last year. The average Wigan house price in July was £190,999. Land Registry figures show a 1.3 per cent decrease on June. Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices remained static, and Wigan was lower than the 0.6 per cent rise for the UK as a whole. Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wigan rose by £7,100 – putting the area 14th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth. The highest annual growth in the region was in St Helens, where property prices increased on average by 8.1 per cent, to £191,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Pendle lost 5.3 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £125,000. First steps on the property ladder First-time buyers in Wigan spent an average of £170,100 – £6,700 more than a year ago and £49,100 more than in July 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £211,500 on average in July – 24.3 per cent more than first-time buyers. Property types Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices in Wigan in July – falling 1.7 per cent, to £100,955 on average. But over the year, prices rose by one per cent. Among other types of property: Detached: down one per cent monthly; up 5.3 per cent annually; £312,810 average Semi-detached: down 1.3 per cent monthly; up 4.3 per cent annually; £193,837 average Terraced: down 1.4 per cent monthly; up 3.1 per cent annually; £147,703 average How do property prices in Wigan compare? Buyers paid 13.1 per cent less than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in July for a property in Wigan. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £290,000. The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.