Wigan ice cream man nominated for best in the UK for second year running

Raheim Iqbal, who runs Martin’s Whippy, has been recognised for his work and shortlisted for the prestigious National Mobiler of the Year 2024 award. The nomination is testament to his dedicated work for charity and community engagement.

The award is courtesy of The Ice Cream Alliance and last year’s event saw him scoop second spot. This year Raheim hopes to go one step further to be crowned the best in the UK on February 7.

Raheim Iqbal, owner of Martin's Whippy

Raheim said: “It’s difficult being nominated twice but I think coming so close last year, to be nominated again someone must be impressed."

A range of criteria are applied to decide who wins the award, including work within the community of which Raheim has done plenty over the previous year.

Most recently he sold bespoke shirts that he wears while working, with proceeds going to Derian House children’s hospice.

After being asked regularly about the shirt he wears, the 33-year-old believed it would be the perfect opportunity to not only provide for his customers but also boost the coffers of Derian House which cares for ill chldren across the North West all year round. In just two days, a total of £2071.10 was raised for the charity.

Raheim has been nominated for Mobiler of the Year for the second year running

Further community work sees Raheim visit care homes on a regular basis and recently called in on a lady named Elsie on her 103rd birthday who just asked for fish and chips with an ice cream. Despite often being offered payment, he insists that each home donates to charity so that everyone benefits.

Raheim said: “The excitement on Elsie’s face was unreal. I played happy birthday and even put her name on my screen. I wanted to do this as a gift for her, but her family insisted on paying by buying one of the T-shirts I'm selling for Derian House. She is an amazing woman and has a lot of banter especially at an inspiring age of 103!”

"Everything that you do within the community is looked at and I’m hoping that I can get top spot, bring the trophy back to Wigan and celebrate with the people of the town for having the best ice cream man in the UK!