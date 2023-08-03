News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Wigan jobs at risk after reports national household and garden retailer Wilko is about to go into administration

There are fears today (Thursday) that popular retail chain Wilko is on the brink of collapse as it desperately seeks a rescue package.
By Alan Weston
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Wilko operates stores in Standishgate (occupying the old Debenhams unit before it moved to the Grand Arcade) and another on Lord Street. There is also one in Skelmersdale.

In total, Wilko employs about 12,000 people and operates around 400 stores nationally - making it one of the biggest privately owned retailers in Britain.

Read More
Police issue security appeal after a spike in house and car break-ins
The Wilko store in Standishgate, Wigan.The Wilko store in Standishgate, Wigan.
The Wilko store in Standishgate, Wigan.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The struggling retailer has been in trouble for months, following reports that the owners were sounding out potential buyers in a bid to salvage the chain's future.

This would have seen the Wilkinson family relinquish majority control of the company for the first time since the first store opened in Leicester in 1930.

Earlier this year, chief executive Mark Jackson said: "We've been very open that we're exploring all the options available to rebound as a business and maximise the significant opportunities that we know exist.”

However, today’s news that it has sought court protection from its creditors while it seeks a rescue deal is a significant development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Investor Hilco is understood to have already put in £45m this year in a bid to keep the business afloat.

The notice of intention to appoint administrators gives the company a 10-day breathing space to secure a deal while protected from action by other creditors.

Retail industry sources said a number of large general merchandise chains had been approached about rescuing the business, as part of a complex restructuring process.

Related topics:WilkoWiganLord StreetGrand ArcadeDebenhamsSkelmersdaleBritain