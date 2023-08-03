Wilko operates stores in Standishgate (occupying the old Debenhams unit before it moved to the Grand Arcade) and another on Lord Street. There is also one in Skelmersdale.

In total, Wilko employs about 12,000 people and operates around 400 stores nationally - making it one of the biggest privately owned retailers in Britain.

The Wilko store in Standishgate, Wigan.

The struggling retailer has been in trouble for months, following reports that the owners were sounding out potential buyers in a bid to salvage the chain's future.

This would have seen the Wilkinson family relinquish majority control of the company for the first time since the first store opened in Leicester in 1930.

Earlier this year, chief executive Mark Jackson said: "We've been very open that we're exploring all the options available to rebound as a business and maximise the significant opportunities that we know exist.”

However, today’s news that it has sought court protection from its creditors while it seeks a rescue deal is a significant development.

Investor Hilco is understood to have already put in £45m this year in a bid to keep the business afloat.

The notice of intention to appoint administrators gives the company a 10-day breathing space to secure a deal while protected from action by other creditors.