Wigan joins project launched to build businesses within Greater Manchester libraries

Wigan has become the latest area of Greater Manchester to join an innovative project supporting local businesses.

In-person workshops, one-to-one support and networking events are offered as part of the Build a Business project that helps ideas develop into business ventures.

Part funded by the UK Shared Prosperity fund through a grant administered by Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), Build a Business is being led by Manchester City Council and will be available until March 2025.

Owners of My Sen Den, Emily Brookes and Claire Cunliffe

First started in September 2021, the scheme was rolled out across eight of Greater Manchester’s localities and by December 2023, more than 1,400 people had attended at least one workshop, with almost half of these people identifying as being from a racially minoritised community.

Rochdale and Wigan were recently added to the offer, meaning that even more people can now benefit. Build a Business support can be accessed at each local authority’s Business & Intellectual Property Centre (BIPC) based in its main library.

The BIPC’s connect start-ups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to industry-standard business information including market research, company and credit data, and intellectual property resources giving businesses a competitive edge from the beginning of their journey. Dedicated workspaces are also provided along with access to printing facilities.

Coun Bev Craig, leader of Manchester City Council and GM lead for economy said:

“Greater Manchester is filled with creative, enthusiastic and inspiring entrepreneurialism and I’m proud that our city-region is leading such an innovative scheme offering access to resources that some of our smaller businesses and residents may not otherwise have access to.

“Build a Business offers a wide range of support in a convenient location, which will prove helpful to those wanting to expand their reach and scale up their businesses.

“I’m really pleased that we’re now able to welcome Wigan and Rochdale into the programme and we look forward to the new businesses we can help to develop, further adding to Greater Manchester’s thriving and vibrant economy.”

So far, a varied mix of prospective and established businesses have been supported including artists, bakers, caterers, engineers, fashion designers, graphic designers, holistic therapists, horticulturists, personal trainers, photographers and others.

One company is My Sen Den – a sensory toy hire company launched early last year by two mums.

Emily Brookes and Claire Cunliffe, who are mothers of children with special educational needs and disabilities are passionate about providing a unique service to ensure children’s parties are more inclusive.

After finding the Build a Business service online, Emily and Claire headed to their local library to find out more.

They said: “The workshops and advice we have received has been invaluable in helping us to build a strong base for our business.

“It has allowed us to navigate essentials like trademarking, provided us with legislative knowledge and advice and gave us access to a wealth of databases which would have been financially inaccessible otherwise.

“We have since applied for a grant and have been able to find trusted local suppliers.