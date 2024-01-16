Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 395 from Skelmersdale to the town centre’s bus station will be withdrawn on Saturday (January 20).

Arriva said it decided to remove the service due to a decline in passenger numbers.

The 395 bus will be withdrawn this weekend

A statement by the bus company on its website said: “As part of our continuous review process, we have reviewed the ridership numbers on the 395 service and similar routes along it’s corridor.

"Due to the number of services competing over the same corridor, this service has continuously struggled to carry enough passengers to cover it’s basic operating costs.

“Following a gradual decline in passenger numbers through the pandemic, diminishing levels of funding, together with increases in inflationary costs pressures we are now in a position where we need to look at making changes to ensure that our bus network efficiently meets new travel patterns and demand and ultimately is sustainable.

“After consultation with local authorities, unfortunately we have taken the decision to de-register the service.

“We would like to thank all our customers over the years who have travelled with us on service 395.”