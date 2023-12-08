Wigan law firm 'absolutely thrilled' to win at prestigious awards ceremony
Stephensons, which has offices in Wigan, Manchester and across the North West, was named Family Law Firm of the Year in the North.
The Family Law Awards were launched in 2011 to recognise the work of family lawyers and celebrate their successes and achievements.
Winners were chosen by a judging panel which included the Family Law Bar Association and Chartered Institute of Legal Executives.
Victoria Gethin, partner and head of family law, said: “As you might imagine, we are all absolutely thrilled to have won this prestigious award. To be recognised as the best family law firm in the north of England, against such stiff competition, is a huge honour and one we are incredibly proud of.
“The award is testament to the dedication, expertise and care our team demonstrate every day, supporting and guiding clients through what can be incredibly challenging and stressful moments in their life.”