Wigan law firm 'absolutely thrilled' to win at prestigious awards ceremony

Staff at a Wigan-based firm are celebrating after scooping a gong at the prestigious Family Law Awards.

Stephensons, which has offices in Wigan, Manchester and across the North West, was named Family Law Firm of the Year in the North.

The Family Law Awards were launched in 2011 to recognise the work of family lawyers and celebrate their successes and achievements.

Celebrating at the Family Law Awards are host Jon Culshaw, with Stephensons' Victoria Gethin, Gwyneth John, Rachel Benett, Jackie Price and Emma Roberts, and Moji Greenwell

Winners were chosen by a judging panel which included the Family Law Bar Association and Chartered Institute of Legal Executives.

Victoria Gethin, partner and head of family law, said: “As you might imagine, we are all absolutely thrilled to have won this prestigious award. To be recognised as the best family law firm in the north of England, against such stiff competition, is a huge honour and one we are incredibly proud of.