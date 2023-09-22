Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family law team at the national firm, Stephensons, has been shortlisted in the prestigious Lexis Nexis Family Law Awards 2023.

Stephensons, with offices in Wigan, Manchester, across the North West and in London, has been nominated in the Family Law Firm of the Year: North category.

The nomination follows the firm being recognised as a tier one family law firm by the Legal 500.

Victoria Gethin, partner and head of family law at Stephensons

The Family Law Awards brings the family law community together for its biggest night of the year, celebrating excellence in the profession.

The Family Law Awards were launched in 2011 to recognise the important work of family lawyers and celebrate their successes and achievements.

Victoria Gethin, partner and head of the family law department at Stephensons said:

“Naturally, we are absolutely thrilled to have been shortlisted for this award.

"Every single member of our team plays a vital role in supporting our clients and guiding them through what are often very challenging circumstances. They do that with sensitivity and the utmost professionalism. I am delighted that their talent and hard work has been recognised alongside some of the North’s finest family law firms.”

The shortlist of firms nominated for awards this year was chosen by a judging panel made up of the heads of the Family Law Bar Association, Resolution, the Association of Lawyers for Children and the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives, along with Family Law editors and publishing professionals.