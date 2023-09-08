Watch more videos on Shots!

Police are hunting a masked gang who launched the terrifying aggravated burglary in a normally quiet cul-de-sac in Lowton.

It was at around 12.10am on Thursday September 7 that officers responded to reports of the violent break-in on Cabbala Gardens.

Three men wearing balaclavas forced entry into the victim’s house demanding a Rolex watch.

A general view of Cabbala Gardens in Lowton where a man was repeatedly slashed with a knife and an unknown substance thrown in his face during a late night raid on his home

The gang members threw an unknown solution into the victim’s face, slashed him twice across the arm and then once to the stomach before fleeing with the watch.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment on his injuries, which are not life-threatening. It is not known if he suffered injuries from the substance thrown.

The scene was secured and inquiries are ongoing to identify the substance and perpetrators.

No description of the men – other than the fact they were wearing masks – nor any suggested getaway vehicle has been disclosed.

Det Inspector Lee Gridley, of Wigan CID, said: “We are following all lines of inquiry at this time and would like to reassure the local community that there is a team of detectives working tirelessly on this case.

“At this time, no suspects have been identified, so we are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or noticed something suspicious in the area around the time of the incident to come forward.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage should contact police on 0161 856 7094 quoting log number 52 of 7/9/23.