Wigan legal firm welcomes four new arrivals to its team
The discrimination and employment teams at Stephensons have both been bolstered by the appointment of Charlotte Brain and Terri Li respectively.
At the same time Holly Duncanson has joined the firm’s commercial property team based at Wigan Investment Centre.
Meanwhile the Manchester branch has seen Benjamin Armstrong join the family law department.
All four recently recruited solicitors qualified within the past few months after a successful training contract and have now received permanent positions.
Louise Griffiths, partner and trainee principal at Stephensons, said: “I am delighted that these talented lawyers are continuing their career with the firm. All have demonstrated commitment, professionalism and resilience throughout their traineeship.
“Stephensons invests a great deal in training and development with many of our trainees going on to have hugely successful legal careers with the firm. I wish all four solicitors continued success for the future.”