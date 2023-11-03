A Wigan law firm has recruited four new members following the completion of their training contracts.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The discrimination and employment teams at Stephensons have both been bolstered by the appointment of Charlotte Brain and Terri Li respectively.

At the same time Holly Duncanson has joined the firm’s commercial property team based at Wigan Investment Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(Top left) Benjamin Armstrong, (Top right) Charlotte Brain, (Bottom left) Holly Duncanson, (Bottom right) Terri Li.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the Manchester branch has seen Benjamin Armstrong join the family law department.

All four recently recruited solicitors qualified within the past few months after a successful training contract and have now received permanent positions.

Louise Griffiths, partner and trainee principal at Stephensons, said: “I am delighted that these talented lawyers are continuing their career with the firm. All have demonstrated commitment, professionalism and resilience throughout their traineeship.