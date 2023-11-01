News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry

Frost Festival returns to Wigan as sparkling series of Christmas events announced

Lantern parades, Christmas markets and visits from the man himself – Father Christmas - are among the exciting events announced by Wigan Council to celebrate the festive season.
By Matt Pennington
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The annual Frosts Festival will see a schedule of low-cost and free fun enjoyed by families across the borough including a stage show headlined by Abz Love – formerly of 5ive, while Katy Ashworth from CBeebies and Andy Bennett from Ocean Colour Scene are both stars of the show in Wigan town centre.

Read More
Plans to turn derelict Wigan pub into apartment block

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities at Wigan Council, said: “We’re really proud to be able to offer such a jam-packed series of Christmas events and we can’t wait to get in the festive spirit.

Frost Festival will return to celebrate Christmas across the boroughFrost Festival will return to celebrate Christmas across the borough
Frost Festival will return to celebrate Christmas across the borough
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Against a backdrop of the cost-of-living crisis, we’re glad to be able to offer free and low-cost events for local people to enjoy.”

In Wigan town centre, on Sunday, November 26, street markets will run from 10am with Santa leading a procession of community groups and performers from Mesnes Park at 1pm.

The main stage will entertain crowds from 12pm prior to a light switch on at 5pm, Father Christmas will also be accepting visitors in the Grand arcade and there will be activities taking place each Saturday throughout the month of December.

Father Christmas will be accepting visitors in the Grand Arcade and there will be great activities happening each Saturday throughout December.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile in Leigh town centre, on Saturday, November 18, Christmas markets will run on Bradshawgate from 10am, with a funfair on Spinning Gate carpark. A jam-packed stage show will run from 1pm.

Leigh’s Light Night parade will then dance its way from Spinning Gate to Civic Square from 5.30pm, where families can meet Father Christmas at the town hall from 6.30pm or watch a showing of Elf at the Turnpike Gallery from 7pm.

A brand-new event called Frost Feast will see independent traders providing a wide range of delicious food accompanied by live music performed by local artists from 6pm.

Christmas cheer will also be spread at Wigan Market every Saturday throughout December.

A full list of events can be found on Visit Wigan. Find out more: visitwigan.com

Related topics:WiganChris ReadyWigan CouncilCBeebies