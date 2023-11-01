Frost Festival returns to Wigan as sparkling series of Christmas events announced
The annual Frosts Festival will see a schedule of low-cost and free fun enjoyed by families across the borough including a stage show headlined by Abz Love – formerly of 5ive, while Katy Ashworth from CBeebies and Andy Bennett from Ocean Colour Scene are both stars of the show in Wigan town centre.
Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities at Wigan Council, said: “We’re really proud to be able to offer such a jam-packed series of Christmas events and we can’t wait to get in the festive spirit.
“Against a backdrop of the cost-of-living crisis, we’re glad to be able to offer free and low-cost events for local people to enjoy.”
In Wigan town centre, on Sunday, November 26, street markets will run from 10am with Santa leading a procession of community groups and performers from Mesnes Park at 1pm.
The main stage will entertain crowds from 12pm prior to a light switch on at 5pm, Father Christmas will also be accepting visitors in the Grand arcade and there will be activities taking place each Saturday throughout the month of December.
Meanwhile in Leigh town centre, on Saturday, November 18, Christmas markets will run on Bradshawgate from 10am, with a funfair on Spinning Gate carpark. A jam-packed stage show will run from 1pm.
Leigh’s Light Night parade will then dance its way from Spinning Gate to Civic Square from 5.30pm, where families can meet Father Christmas at the town hall from 6.30pm or watch a showing of Elf at the Turnpike Gallery from 7pm.
A brand-new event called Frost Feast will see independent traders providing a wide range of delicious food accompanied by live music performed by local artists from 6pm.
Christmas cheer will also be spread at Wigan Market every Saturday throughout December.
A full list of events can be found on Visit Wigan. Find out more: visitwigan.com