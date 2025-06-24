Wigan & Leigh College expands town centre footprint

Wigan & Leigh College has signed up for two further buildings in central Wigan for use as additional teaching space.

Mesnes House, opposite Mesnes Park, and the nearby 17 – 21 Dicconson Terrace have both been let on 10-year leases for an undisclosed sum. The buildings are 12,500 and 5,500 square feet respectively and support the college’s on-going expansion programme, which includes several new-build developments.

Commenting on the deal with Liverpool-based developer Caro, Vice-Principal Louise Brown said:

“As more people turn to technical education and training to enhance their careers and skillsets, we’ve seen a significant rise in demand, from both 16-18 year olds and adult learners. To meet this growth, we’re proud to announce the opening of the Wigan Adult Learning Centre, a dedicated space designed to support adult learners with flexible, high-quality training opportunities.

"This expansion reflects our commitment to lifelong learning and ensures we continue to provide accessible education that meets the evolving needs of our community.”

Mesnes House was formerly let to the Department of Work and Pensions, whilst the Grade II-listed Dicconson Terrace was previously used as commercial office space. Both buildings form part of Caro’s wider commercial asset portfolio and will be retained by the company.

Caro had previously secured planning consent to convert Dicconson Terrace to residential accommodation, but decided to pivot to an education use after the college made its requirement clear during discussions about Mesnes House. It is now on the lookout for similar properties, says Neil Carlyle.

“Our strategy is to add to our investment stock as it provides a solid underpinning for our balance sheet and we are actively seeking more such buildings across the region. The north west’s secondary markets are coming back into their own, having been overlooked, and we have the firepower to conclude deals quickly.”

Caro was represented by Leo Curtin of Brabners and by Dan Cranshaw at Parkinson Real Estate in Wigan. Wigan & Leigh College represented itself with regards to commercial terms, taking legal advice from Stephenson Solicitors in Wigan.