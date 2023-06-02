News you can trust since 1853
Wigan logistics giant appoints regional transport manager as part of growth plans

A Wigan-based delivery giant has appointed a regional transport manager as part of its operational growth plans.
By Sian Jones
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

ArrowXL, the UK’s largest and longest established two-person home delivery specialist with a huge base at Martland Park, has appointed Ryan Walsh to the role

He previously worked for Tuffnells Parcels Express as depot manager where he was responsible for ensuring delivery of commercial freight and parcels.

In his new role he will oversee the smooth running of the transport and fleet operation to ensure timely delivery and loss prevention, and ensuring all staff are adequately trained.

Ryan WalshRyan Walsh
Mr Walsh said: “I was looking for a regional role to progress my career and am excited about being part of the supportive and inclusive ArrowXL culture.

"My focus will be on streamlining our operations and increasing efficiencies to ensure we continue to deliver excellent service for our clients and customers.”

Charlie Shiels CEO at ArrowXL added: “Ryan’s extensive experience in people management will make him a valuable addition to ArrowXL.

"He will be pivotal in organising, managing and motivating the transport team, as well as managing our fleet department in compliance with our company's policies and vision to create an unrivalled logistics solution to support our clients’ growth.”

