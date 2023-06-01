News you can trust since 1853
Tragedy as person dies on the railway tracks at Wigan

A person has died after a suspected collision with a train on the railway lines near Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Published 1st Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services attended to the casualty close to North Western station on Tuesday May 30.

The tragedy took place at around 11.05pm and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The casualty is believed to have been hit by a train close to Wigan North Western stationThe casualty is believed to have been hit by a train close to Wigan North Western station
The British Transport Police (BTP) said the incident was not suspicious and efforts were being made to identify the deceased.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Wigan North Western station at 11.05pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

