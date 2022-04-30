The trucks will complement the company’s existing 2017 and 2019-registered Euro 6 Daf vehicles and will be distributed across the companies UK operating centres.

The fleet will leave the Lancashire DAF dealership shortly, following the application of a refreshed wrap livery to the body and additional cut graphics on the cab.

Sean Smith, National Fleet Manager at ArrowXL, said: “The Pacaar body has proved itself in our fleet and is now our first choice. Whole life costs coupled to a quick build time make it an almost unbeatable installation. The bodies feature PIR controlled LED lighting, floor to roofline lashing rails at 400mm intervals on the bulkhead and body sides, ensuring the load is secure at all times and a locking rear shutter.”