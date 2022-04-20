Through WYZ, Iris Graca from Springfield, was awarded a fully funded bursary to study at the prestigious and independent Bolton School via the Flourish programme: a free series of enrichment and discovery activities for young people currently in Year five, and open to those who want the chance to experience life at the school.

Last year, entrants including Iris performed in a Peter Pan production, learned various languages, ventured into digital design and tried their hand in the science labs.

Through Flourish participants have the opportunity to gain key academic skills and ensures the process provides would-be pupils with a level playing field.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iris, right with her youth zone friend Theo outside of Bolton School

Last year, Iris impressed the admissions committee by showing off her “incredible intellectual abilities” while also demonstrating her character and values.

Of the five incredibly talented applicants, Iris was the only Wigan Youth Zone member to receive a fully-funded place.

Abbie-Lou Wright, the Base Coordinator and Holiday Club Youth Worker said: “Iris is such a brilliant and bright young person, spending her time here at the youth zone getting involved and interacting with all exciting activities, after having the wonderful opportunity of knowing Iris over the years she has been coming I have seen her personal development and the achievement of her goals, all whilst being in support of her friends.

"I wish her all the best of luck on this well-deserved journey and look forward to following along with the amazing achievements I know she is capable of.”

Iris’s mum Vanda said: “Iris was only eight when she joined, she was a very shy little girl and I still remember her first few sessions, she was always so anxious about going on her own and if her friends weren’t there she wouldn’t go.

“During the pandemic she engaged with a group of girls via Zoom and participated on the Empower programme, and this was the push that Iris needed, she became so much more sociable and so confident of herself

“When I received the call from Dr Mullins saying that she had passed her exams and interviews and had been offered a place at Bolton School, I was over the moon, so proud of her. This is an amazing achievement at such a young age!

“Everyone out there that struggles to step out of their comfort zone: This shows that doesn’t matter where you come from, you are the only one that has the power to write your own story.

"If you believe in something, then you can do it. Because dreams do come true!”

Iris, 11, said: “Thank you WYZ for giving me the opportunity of getting into Bolton School.

"I know it will help me get a good job when I am older. Without them this wouldn’t be possible. I’m really grateful.”

Bolton School has own of the largest endowed funds in the country to financial support pupils through their academic studies.