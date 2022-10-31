Mike Hyde, from Truline Construction and Interior Services Ltd, based on Challenge Way, followed through with his promise to get slimed in support of the vital work of the local boys and girls’ club in its latest fund-raiser called Painting the Borough Red.

The charity carries out its life-changing work in the borough thanks to the support of its network of local business supporters.

The moment Mike gets covered in red gunge.

A donation will go towards funding the Youth Zone’s campaign to support young people and their families throughout the cost of living crisis by continuing to provide affordable services and hot meals throughout the winter.

Staff member at Truline, Martha Lorains, said: “Wigan Youth Zone is an amazing place that helps underprivilaged children. We are fund-raising by gunging our MD to help feed children in the hoilidays. ”

Mr Hyde said: "As a supporter of such an inspiring charity, we understand the difficult times that families are currently experiencing, and the Youth Zone is a great benefit to the Wigan community."

If you wish to take part in the campaign, please contact Sharon at [email protected] or call on 01942 612061 for more information.

