Made Smarter, which connects UK manufacturing industries to digital tools, is encouraging firms to seek support to do this.

It helps SME manufacturers navigate through complex technology advice and decisions, with a workshop to identify challenges and a plan to address them.

Donna Edwards, programme director for Made Smarter

Made Smarter conducted a survey of 200 SME manufacturers in the North West, which highlighted how the last two years have affected them.

While many makers (35 per cent), particularly smaller businesses, were focussed on survival, achieving growth by improving productivity and adopting digital technologies were key drivers.