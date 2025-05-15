Wigan manufacturers set to gain from expanded Made Smarter digital leadership programme

Wigan’s SME manufacturers are being offered a major opportunity to embed the strategies and skills needed to thrive in the digital age, thanks to a new partnership between Made Smarter and two leading universities.

The University of Salford and Manchester Metropolitan University have been named as delivery partners for Made Smarter’s Leading Digital Transformation (LDT) programme - a government-funded, industry-led initiative aimed at accelerating digital adoption across the North West’s manufacturing sector.

With additional funding now secured, the programme is set to support 40 more SME manufacturers over the next year, including a significant number from Greater Manchester.

Tailored specifically for business owners and senior managers, the fast-track programme equips participants with the knowledge and tools to lead digital change, develop bespoke digital strategies, and implement advanced technologies within their operations. It also addresses the cultural shift needed for successful transformation, focusing on engaging teams and aligning stakeholders around innovation goals.

LtoR - Claire Pattison from Manchester Metropolitan University, Ruth Hailwood from Made Smarter and Dr Ann Mulhaney from the University of Salford

Over the last six years, Made Smarter has helped more than 100 participants - from sectors such as aerospace, food, and precision engineering - to develop the skills required to adopt and implement cutting-edge technologies.

Commenting on the expansion, Ruth Hailwood, Made Smarter’s Lead Organisation and Workforce Development Specialist, said: “The Leading Digital Transformation programme has been a major success, equipping over 100 regional leaders with the tools and insight needed to accelerate the adoption of advanced digital technologies in their businesses.

“This programme gives manufacturers the space to step back, reflect, and develop a digital strategy tailored to their needs. By placing people at the heart of digital transformation, we’re enabling meaningful change and long-term success.”

Delivered over three months, each LDT cohort offers a blended learning experience, including face-to-face workshops, online webinars, real-life case studies, and visits to technology demonstrators at both universities. Participants will explore the University of Salford’s NERIC (North of England Robotics Innovation Centre), a facility specialising in robotics and automation, including intelligent infrastructure, digital automation, and supply chain improvement. They will also visit Manchester Met’s PrintCity - a 3D additive and digital manufacturing centre that brings together manufacturing experts, designers, engineers, and students - and the newly launched Robotics Living Lab.

Dr Ann Mulhaney, Associate Professor of Change Management at the University of Salford, who is leading their cohort, said: “Securing the rollout of this innovative programme further strengthens the University of Salford’s reputation for delivering impactful, world-class business leadership development.

“We are proud to partner with Made Smarter and Manchester Metropolitan University to support a new wave of ambitious SMEs as they embark on their digital transformation journeys.”

Professor Jennie Shorley, Academic Director at Manchester Metropolitan University’s Centre for Enterprise, said: “Being on board for another year delivering the Made Smarter programme is fantastic news for the SME community in the region. Our proven strengths in enabling businesses to not just develop their innovations, but create sustainable solutions that are embedded across their organisations, means we are helping to secure the region’s economic strengths for years to come. Partnering with our colleagues at the University of Salford means we can support even more businesses.”

Since its inception in 2019, Made Smarter has supported over 2,500 manufacturers in the North West, providing expert digital advice, technology adoption roadmaps, and workforce development opportunities.

Registration for the next LDT programme is now open.