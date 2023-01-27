Established in June 2019, Organic Secrets UK in Standish is very proud to have developed its own brand of CBD edibles and skincare – including CBD-infused brownies.

Since the company was also voted as the best CBD edible in the Cannavist Magazine Awards, demand for the cakes has increased tremendously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are made by Vickie Battersby, a professional baker who as well as being a co-founder of Organic Secrets, is better known as one half of the Wigan-based Mrs Lyon’s Cakery.

Marchia Ogden and Vickie Battersby, Co-Founders of Organic Secrets UK Ltd

CBD, or cannabidiol, is extracted from hemp which is a strain of cannabis.

The plant-based drug has a long history of being able to support any imbalance in the body brought about by physical and mental conditions.

Sold as a food supplement, CBD has been legal in the UK since 2018 but it is subject to stringent regulations.

The main one being that any CBD product sold in the UK must contain less than 0.2 per cent THC (the psychoactive compound that creates the stigma around cannabis).

Co-founder and Vickie’s mum, Marchia Ogden, said: “We can’t make medical claims about CBD of course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But many people are looking for natural ways of improving their quality of life, rather than ‘putting up with’ conditions or relying purely on pharmaceuticals.