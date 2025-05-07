Wigan mum wins national business award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Winstanley-based Carolyn Haywood, 42, has been awarded a national business award after being named ‘Community Star of the Year’ at the Direct Selling Association's Diamonds of Direct Selling Awards.

The accolade is awarded to someone who is committed to making a difference in their community by dedicating their time and support alongside their direct selling business.

Carolyn, who started her independent Avon business in 2014, was nominated by the beauty brand for her passion for helping others and supporting the wider Avon Representative community as a Training Ambassador.

The mum-of-one from Winstanley originally set up her Avon business to pay for a glittery dance floor at her wedding reception, and built it alongside working full-time for the police.

Carolyn with her DSA award. The DSA is the UK industry body for direct-to-consumer retail.

Now, Carolyn runs her business permanently, replacing her full-time income with average earnings of £4,500 a month from her Avon business.

The flexibility and freedom of Avon has also allowed Carolyn to indulge in her creative side, with a second business designing and selling planners and personalised items, as well as enjoying a busy home life with husband Mark and toddler son Jack.

Carolyn said: “I never imagined that selling Avon would turn into such a life-changing opportunity. It was such a proud and emotional moment to be recognised at a national level and it reminded me of just how far I’ve come, and how powerful this business can be.”

Tracey Powers, Avon UK Sales Director, said: “Carolyn is not only a successful businesswoman but also a compassionate and caring team leader. We are thrilled that her success has been recognised nationally and proud to call her a member of our Avon Representative community.”

Carolyn Haywood was named Community Star of the Year at the Direct Selling Association’s Diamonds of Direct Sellers awards

The national awards were hosted by the Direct Selling Association, the UK's industry body for direct-to-consumer retail, to recognise the best individuals in the UK direct selling industry.

