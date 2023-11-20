Wigan not-for-profit businesses ‘come on down’ to celebrate Social Enterprise Day
Nationally, social enterprises contribute £60bn to the economy and employ around two million people.
Social Enterprise Day is the third Thursday in November and is part of Global Entrepreneurship Week.
It is a day to raise awareness of social enterprises who are businesses trading for a social or environmental mission.
The event was produced by Wigan and Leigh Community Charity, Wigan Council and social consultancy Roots and Branches to bring together social enterprises, business and the local community.
David Baxter, from Wigan and Leigh Community Charity, said: “Wigan is nationally recognised as a hot spot of social enterprise activity and has been awarded Social Enterprise Place status.
"We have a vibrant business community here in Wigan and it is important to celebrate the contribution local social enterprises make - and what better way than to get the whole borough involved in Social Enterprise Day.
"We have had everyone here today from community interest companies, private sector, public sector, families, customers, clients, and friends. And you can’t beat a bit of Bully!”
The fun kicked off with two teams from Wigan Council facing off on the oche in a game of the family favourite Bullseye before members of the public got their chance to play for prizes.
John Norcott hosted Wigan’s version of ITV classics including The Price Is Right complete with “ad break”, entertainment provided by More than Words, a social enterprise that uses drama, music, dance, singing and creative activities to help people all ages and abilities develop confidence and independence.
The after-school crowd were treated to rounds of Play Your Cards Right with a chance to win a range of classic gameshow prizes from slow cookers to steam irons.
David added: “It has been wonderful to see everyone get behind this event and our social enterprises.
"So many people have walked away from today not only with prizes – no speedboats sadly - but contacts, connections, solutions to business problems and even unique Christmas present ideas!”