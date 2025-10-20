Uncertainty surrounds the future of Wigan’s Pizza Hut after the announcement that 68 restaurants are set to close.

DC London Pie, the firm running Pizza Hut’s UK dine-in restaurants, appointed administrators from corporate finance firm FTI on Monday.

It comes less than a year after the business bought the chain’s restaurants from insolvency.

American hospitality giant Yum! Brands, which owns the global Pizza Hut business, said it has now bought the UK restaurant operation in a pre-pack administration deal.

Pizza Hut at Robin Retail Park

The rescue deal will save 64 sites and secure the future of 1,277 workers.

But 68 restaurants could close. The company has not disclosed which restaurants and how many workers will affected by the closures.

There is a long-standing Pizza Hut restaurant at Robin Retail Park in Wigan.

The firm also has branches in Leigh and Pemberton for collection and delivery orders, but customers cannot dine there.

Nicolas Burquier, managing director of Pizza Hut Europe and Canada, said: “This targeted acquisition aims to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible.

“Our immediate priority is operational continuity at the acquired locations and supporting colleagues through the transition.”

The administration comes around six weeks after a subsidiary of Yum filed a winding up petition against DC London Pie.

DC London Pie was the company formed after Directional Capital, which operated franchises in Sweden and Denmark, snapped up 139 UK restaurants from the previous UK franchisee Heart with Smart Limited in January.