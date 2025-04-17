Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan-based UK rental company Ainscough has filed its results for the year to September 2024, which show revenues are up four per cent.

Its report suggests that the business feels it has finally turned a corner after a tough number of years since the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

Total revenue for the year increased to £121.9m from £116.8m in the previous year.

Similarly, profit after tax increased to £8.6m, compared to £6.1m for the major business headquartered on the Bradley Hall industrial estate in Standish.

One of Ainscough's many heavy duty cranes

Bosses say that the revenue growth reflects strong performance on major UK projects, reflecting Ainscough’s focus on delivering sector leading safety and service.

And this revenue growth has come against a backdrop of declining UK construction output over the same period.

A company statement said that the improved trading performance in recent years, following a number of years of disrupted trading initially due to the Covid-19 pandemic, “has provided a more stable environment and supported investment in the crane fleet.”

In the year to September 2024, Ainscough invested £26.0m in fixed assets, of which £24.5m was in cranes.

Despite this increased investment, headroom under available borrowing facilities remained healthily high at £29m.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Ainscough continues to take a lead in its approach to its environmental responsibilities.

"For the second consecutive year, the company has achieved carbon neutral status with significant focus on reducing the carbon emissions from day-to day-operations.”

And Ainscough's chief executive Peter Gibbs said: “The UK construction market continues to be a challenging environment in which to operate.

"However, Ainscough’s relentless focus on safety and service provides a compelling offer for those customers operating to the highest standards.

"We continue to re-invest our profits into the latest crane models offering greater levels of capability and flexibility to satisfy the needs of our customers.

"All of this is only possible because of the depth of experience and training of Ainscough’s people, whose positive engagement resulted in inclusion in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work for the first time this year.”