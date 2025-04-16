Wigan plumbing firm transforms vacant shop
Gibson Plumbing and Heating has taken over the former opticians on the corner of Pole Street and Preston Road in Standish which was unused for several years.
Gibson Plumbing moved from a nearby unit on Preston Road last year and opened a HQ on Wallgate in Wigan but say they wanted to retain a presence in Standish.
A spokesperson for the company said: “We closed the previous shop early 2024 for a larger showroom in Wigan town centre but we want to be part of the community here in Standish.”
The firm, which has more than 20 years of experience, and offer all aspects of plumbing and heating including repairs, bathroom refits and underfloor heating as well as emergency callouts
Plumbers and gas engineers are NVQ qualified and Gas Safe Registered and are WIAPS approved benefiting from commercial and domestic plumbing and heating experience.
