Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new business has opened in a Wigan township, transforming a formerly disused shop in its centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gibson Plumbing and Heating has taken over the former opticians on the corner of Pole Street and Preston Road in Standish which was unused for several years.

Gibson Plumbing moved from a nearby unit on Preston Road last year and opened a HQ on Wallgate in Wigan but say they wanted to retain a presence in Standish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gibson Plumbing and Heating

A spokesperson for the company said: “We closed the previous shop early 2024 for a larger showroom in Wigan town centre but we want to be part of the community here in Standish.”

The firm, which has more than 20 years of experience, and offer all aspects of plumbing and heating including repairs, bathroom refits and underfloor heating as well as emergency callouts

Plumbers and gas engineers are NVQ qualified and Gas Safe Registered and are WIAPS approved benefiting from commercial and domestic plumbing and heating experience.