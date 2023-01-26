The current branch at 521 Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, will close on Friday February 17 at noon due to the resignation of the postmaster.

But services will resume at J’s News and Booze at 451 Bickershaw Lane at 1pm on Monday February 20.

J's News and Booze is to be the home to Bickershaw's post office

The move follows a consultation with local people conducted by the Post Office.

During the transfer alternative branches will include: Platt Bridge Post Office, 1 Bank Buildings, Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge, Wigan, WN2 5DB; and Abram Post Office, 357 Warrington Road, Abram, Wigan, WN2 5RZ

Following the relocation there will be a Post Office counter alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.

The opening hours will be Monday to Sunday, 8am to 5.30pm. This will be an extra 34 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service a week including all-day Sunday, plus Friday and Saturday afternoons. The branch will also open earlier and close later.

The old Bickershaw post office's days are numbered following the resignation of its postmaster

Sarah Cottrell, Post Office provision manager, said: “We are delighted to have a solution to maintain service as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

