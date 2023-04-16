Wigan production company enjoys double award success as its films are honoured

Northern Heart Films won Best Film at the Smiley Charity Film Awards for its work celebrating the lives of unpaid carers.

The Ones Who Care combines moving real-life testimony with original poetry and saw off stiff competition from strong entries, including work from Steve McQueen, director of Oscar-winning 12 Years a Slave.

Scott Bradley and Natasha Hawthornthwaite celebrate at Hebden Bridge Film Festival

Documentary Finding ‘Appiness – a tribute to the resilience of eccentric pensioner Allan Bradbury – saw the team take home second prize at the Hebden Bridge Film Festival.

The accolades mark the start of a period of renewed success for Northern Heart, which is producing and directing a series of new projects alongside running a talent development scheme.

Its contribution and continued growth also saw it recognised in the Prolific North Champions Awards, where it was nominated as Production Company of the Year.

Founded by Scott Bradley, 34, and Natasha Hawthornthwaite, 30, in 2017, the company has a reputation for providing a voice for vulnerable people and has worked with a range of charities and people to produce powerful, engaging films.

Natasha said: “We couldn’t be happier to have seen our work recognised in this way.

“We have worked with some amazing people on these films – and it feels fantastic to share these honours with them. We want them to know that they are being seen and heard. This is what we make films for.

