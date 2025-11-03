The boss of a Wigan pub has urged people to “use it or lose it” after a “significant drop” in attendance at its Bonfire Night event.

The Crown in Worthington marked Guy Fawkes Night with a bonfire, fireworks display, food, a DJ and live music on Saturday night.

But a post on the pub’s Facebook page the following day revealed that fewer people than expected had attended the event.

It said: “Our annual Bonfire Night last night was somewhat bittersweet

“On one hand we had such an incredible night, making memories with locals and families, eating and drinking, singing and revelling in the atmosphere – we want to express a massive thank you to everyone who came and supported us, we are absolutely so grateful to you all.

“On the other hand we missed so many of you. We had a significant drop in attendees from all the previous years. As a team it has hit us quite hard. The whole team, families and friends, even old staff members put an incredible amount of work into making sure the event was the best it could be, and we just wish we could have shared it with more people.”

The post continued by highlighting the plight of small businesses and urging people to support them.

It said: “Small businesses and family-owned pubs and restaurants are closing every week, and becoming one of those statistics is a horrible thought, but a stark reality.

“Soulless, impersonal chain eateries and businesses will be around forever, churning out the same products and food every day, by teams that don’t care about the customer experience because no matter how bad the service is, or how many mistakes they make – they’ll never close!

“Quirky, cosy, family-led small businesses need you. We rely on you to stay open. Soon, these little places where the waitress remembers your dog’s name, or the bartender knows exactly how you like your coffee, or the manager makes sure your favourite table is reserved for your weekly dinner date will be a thing of the past.

“It truly is the time to ‘use it or lose it’.

“We hope to welcome you all very soon – whether it’s for a coffee and a friendly chat, a few pints and a snack, a family meal or a big party! We love looking after every single customer, so let us do what we love for as long as possible!”

The post was met was scores of replies from customers, some who attended and loved the event and others who had not been aware it was taking place.

Hayley Riley wrote: “We came last night and it was amazing. Three adults and four children and we all had such a great night. The music, food, drinks and novelty stalls were all fab. And we all couldn’t believe how amazing the firework display was. Thanks to all the hard working staff.

"We loved that it was at the weekend as we wouldn’t have been taking our young children out so late on a school night. We will definitely be there again next year.”

Amanda Ormesher wrote: “We really enjoyed it and were surprised at the quality and length of the firework display! Big thanks.”