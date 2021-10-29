Wigan pub reopens after two-week renovation

The Stag Inn, rebranded as a Sizziling Pub and Grill after an extensive refurbishment.

Located on Orrel Road, resumed serving customers recently after being closed for two weeks due to the work.

Following a significant investment, 10 new jobs have been created for the local area with six people already hired.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stag Inn, Orrell has undergone a major transformation

“We’re now looking forward to fundraising for our local hero, Rob Burrows, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone disease at 37 years old. Rob Burrows was a local legend who played with Rugby League Leeds Rhinos and is now battling hard to raise awareness and support fundraising for MND.

“Bringing the new look Sizzling Pub & Grill to Wigan is really exciting for the whole team. At Sizzling Pub & Grill, we want to offer good food and good value for all our guests, and we’re thrilled to be providing the area with a new dining destination that does that in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.

“The pub looks fantastic following its refurbishment. We can’t wait to welcome back our regulars and the people of Wigan to see what the new look Stag Inn is all about.”

The Stag Inn has recently reopened

Following the refurbishment, The Stag Inn will continue to look to support the local community with a calendar of fundraising initiatives throughout the year.

Recently, the pub hosted their first fundraising event, a coffee and cake morning on October 19.

The morning consisted of great conversations, a raffle with some great prizes and of course lots of cake.

“It was a great success, and we raised over £300.

the pub has re-opened after a renovation. from left, Manager Taylor Smith and chef Shaun Taylor.

“As a business ,we think it is important for us to hold a part in our community and to support great causes like the MNDA Charity.

“We plan to make this the first of many fundraising activities and aspire to be the influence our community deserves.”