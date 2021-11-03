Wigan pub will be demolished and 400 parking spaces lost in Wigan Galleries redevelopment

The Galleries multi-storey and clock tower will disappear from the Wigan skyline in the coming months

But given that there are usually more than 1,700 unused on a regular basis, developers and planners don’t expect it to be a problem.

It also emerged today that a pub that was integrated into the Galleries will also be demolished as part of the project.

What used to be the Market Tavern, on the corner of Mesnes Street and Marsden Street is, like the Galleries clock tower, described as a “non-designated heritage asset” whose “local communal interest is considered to be relatively low.”

The former Market Tavern is scheduled for demolition

It has been unused for some time and was last the home to a Thai restaurant.

As far as parking is concerned there are also hopes that, as more and more cycle lanes are introduced around town, more people will ditch the car and come into Wigan by bike.

Detailed plans for the development show that the current Galleries basement will be used for parking, creating 330 spaces.

And a study carried out shows that at present there are 3,342 parking spaces in the town centre, but only 1,599 are on average used.

The Galleries multi-storey car park will be flattened though during a three-phase demolition programme.

First to go will be the central and southern sections of the Galleries mall.

Then the former Market Tavern pub and northern section of the centre will be razed

Last to go will be the Wigan Market Hall so traders can then move across to their new base.

The council is keen to emphasize that not all of the Galleries will disappear.

Makinson Arcade and Marketgate will remain and Woodcock Square will be retained and enlarged so it can be used for events.

As the Galleries backs onto Mesnes Street, New Market Street part of Market Street aWigan Council was asked what disruption to traffic could be expected but it replied that it was unable to confirm this at this stage but that more information will be available when work is ready to begin.