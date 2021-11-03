Feedback sought on Wigan Council’s Covid-19 memorial plans

Residents will be asked to give their feedback on proposals to create permanent spaces for communities to remember, reflect and recover.

Haigh Woodland Park and Lilford Park in Leigh have been identified as potential locations for the main focal points.

But there are also plans to have memorial trees planted to create places of remembrance in each area of the borough.

The star on Believe Square, Wigan which commemorates NHS and key workers during the pandemic

“We want to acknowledge the great losses many of our residents will have endured but also mark the inspirational contributions made during the pandemic.

“Please take part in the survey and help us shape what form these memorials will take and, for example, what you would like to be able to do at the locations.”

The survey will be open until 30 November and the plans will then be confirmed in the early months of 2022.

Lilford Park which is one of the proposed memorial sites

Coun Molyneux earlier this year first revealed proposals for a memorial green space were being considered for the borough.

In July, stars were laid on Believe Square in Wigan and outside Leigh Town Hall honouring the contributions of NHS, health and social care staff and key-workers.

Earlier in 2020, the council’s call for volunteers to help communities with their pandemic response was answered resoundingly with hundreds signing up.

The work of these volunteers and all community groups and organisations will be part of the plans.

The survey asks residents what memorial events – such as annual commemorations – they think will be fitting at the sites and also to reflect on how Covid-19 has impacted on them.