Will Stanley takes up the role at KPI Recruiting, based in Smithy Green, Ince-in-Makerfield. The agency has been identified as one of the UK’s quickest growing and listed in Recruiter magazine’s Fast50 in the last two years.

Joining from ADR, Mr Stanley will spearhead KPI’s driving division which seeks to stay ahead in the ever-evolving driver market that has undergone such radical changes in the last two years. His role is to also ensure the division keeps pace with the agency’s other sectors, including industrial, commercial, care, hospitality, executive and rail and infrastructure.

Driver compliance and quality KPI managing director, Ryan Jardine, said: “This is a significant appointment for KPI, and Will proved to be the outstanding candidate. His experience in the market, detailed knowledge of factors affecting the sector, such as IR35, and his focus on driver compliance and quality, meet the criteria for the type of person we were looking for. Will’s experience will give KPI and our clients a competitive advantage, particularly over the next few months, which will present new challenges.

"It’s vital that we give our clients the opportunity to benefit from our unique approach in all the sectors we operate in. Will’s role will be instrumental in getting KPI on the radar of people we may already be dealing with in different divisions and generating new opportunities elsewhere.”

Mr Stanley said: “KPI is a fantastic fit for me and an inspiring move at this stage of my career. KPI is in a unique position to be large enough to supply much of the UK, but still agile enough to react quickly to changing market conditions.”

His 12 years of driving industry experience includes knowledge of working directives and EU hours regulations. He said: “If people need advice, I’m happy to help and take a call.”

The company will use Mr Stanley’s experience and contacts to engage with new clients and cross-sell driving to its impressive list of industrial clients.