The year 2022 seemed to be one of many sad losses, whether that of Pele, Meat Loaf or Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, but one Wigan resident, who doesn’t want to be identified so we will give him the alias John, says he also suffered another one.

An that was the closure of Earl Street Chippy in Swinely which occurred much to the 42-year-old’s dismay, and came without lament or tribute from the wider community or media that he felt befitted such a fine eatery.

Located on the corner of Wrightington Street and Earl Street, the establishment dished up high quality fast food meals for decades and was the best place around according to its biggest fan.

The local loved the chippy so much that he got the signage tattooed on his arm, landline included!

So John honoured its demise in the only way he knows how: with a tattoo.

He has previous of this kind of thing, having already famously gained one to remind himself of the The Galleries shopping centre.

John said: “It’s just a permanent reminder of my favourite chippy, the only alternative would be to get a picture up on the wall but it just wouldn’t be the same.

The outside of Earl Street Chippy.

"Every morning I’m in the shower, I look down at my arm and there it is. A permanent reminder of the greatest fish and chips I’ve ever tasted.”

The chippy was viewed with some scepticism back in 2002 when its owners took over from the previous custodian, Jimmy Lowe.

But, according to the super-fan it became quickly apparent that they knew exactly how to not only produce quality fish and chips but provide an abundance of Chinese menu options too.

October last year saw the fryers powered down for one final time, prior to the removal of the signs which were soon replaced by Wing Wang.

And while the food there is said to be of high quality, John can’t bring himself to try it out just yet.

He said: “Maybe I’ll give it a go, just not yet. When I do eventually go it might be so good that I get another tattoo.