News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
24 minutes ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
1 hour ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
1 hour ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
4 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
4 hours ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman

Wigan resident gets unique tattoo in tribute to favourite chippy to add to ink collection

A Wigan takeaway fan was so saddened by the closure of his favourite chippy that he has got a tattoo in tribute to it.

By Matt Pennington
Published 7th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

The year 2022 seemed to be one of many sad losses, whether that of Pele, Meat Loaf or Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, but one Wigan resident, who doesn’t want to be identified so we will give him the alias John, says he also suffered another one.

An that was the closure of Earl Street Chippy in Swinely which occurred much to the 42-year-old’s dismay, and came without lament or tribute from the wider community or media that he felt befitted such a fine eatery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Located on the corner of Wrightington Street and Earl Street, the establishment dished up high quality fast food meals for decades and was the best place around according to its biggest fan.

The local loved the chippy so much that he got the signage tattooed on his arm, landline included!The local loved the chippy so much that he got the signage tattooed on his arm, landline included!
The local loved the chippy so much that he got the signage tattooed on his arm, landline included!
Most Popular

So John honoured its demise in the only way he knows how: with a tattoo.

He has previous of this kind of thing, having already famously gained one to remind himself of the The Galleries shopping centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan driver spared road ban for speeding because is could cost him his job

John said: “It’s just a permanent reminder of my favourite chippy, the only alternative would be to get a picture up on the wall but it just wouldn’t be the same.

The outside of Earl Street Chippy.The outside of Earl Street Chippy.
The outside of Earl Street Chippy.

"Every morning I’m in the shower, I look down at my arm and there it is. A permanent reminder of the greatest fish and chips I’ve ever tasted.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The chippy was viewed with some scepticism back in 2002 when its owners took over from the previous custodian, Jimmy Lowe.

But, according to the super-fan it became quickly apparent that they knew exactly how to not only produce quality fish and chips but provide an abundance of Chinese menu options too.

October last year saw the fryers powered down for one final time, prior to the removal of the signs which were soon replaced by Wing Wang.

And while the food there is said to be of high quality, John can’t bring himself to try it out just yet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “Maybe I’ll give it a go, just not yet. When I do eventually go it might be so good that I get another tattoo.

“I showed a couple of friends at Christmas and actually inspired one to do the same for other landmarks in Whelley such as Pat Bell Car Radio. I’ve started a trend of getting tattoos for defunct Wigan landamarks!.”

WiganElizabeth II