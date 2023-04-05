Wigan driver spared road ban for speeding because is could cost him his job

Simon Roberts, 33, of Alexandra Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to driving at BMW 330E M Sport at almost 30mph over the speed limit on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 between junctions 11 and 12 on April 8 last year.

Under “totting up” procedures, the six points put on his licence as part of his punishment for the offence would normally have taken him over the limit for automatic disqualification.

But the bench looked leniently on him after Roberts's defence solicitor explained that the defendant did a lot of driving for his job, that to lose his licence would cost him his employment and that he lived in a town poorly served by public transport.