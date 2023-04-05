News you can trust since 1853
Wigan driver spared road ban for speeding because is could cost him his job

A speeding Wigan motorist has been spared a road ban despite busting through the 12 licence points threshold with his latest act of law-breaking.

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST

Simon Roberts, 33, of Alexandra Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to driving at BMW 330E M Sport at almost 30mph over the speed limit on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 between junctions 11 and 12 on April 8 last year.

Under “totting up” procedures, the six points put on his licence as part of his punishment for the offence would normally have taken him over the limit for automatic disqualification.

Simon Roberts was caught on camera driving at 99mph on the M62 when the limit was 70. But he wasn't bannedSimon Roberts was caught on camera driving at 99mph on the M62 when the limit was 70. But he wasn't banned
But the bench looked leniently on him after Roberts's defence solicitor explained that the defendant did a lot of driving for his job, that to lose his licence would cost him his employment and that he lived in a town poorly served by public transport.

He was ordered to pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £631.