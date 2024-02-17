Wigan residents can get help with jobs and training as website has a makeover

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EmployGM is being delivered by the Growth Company on behalf of GMCA and will signpost people to a host of local support across the 10 boroughs of Greater Manchester.

There will be information about local training and skills courses, employment support programmes, vacancies in the city-region, help with job applications and CV writing, money and health support and much more.

Though EmployGM has been available since 2020, the launch marks a complete overhaul of the platform, bringing resources together in one place and making navigating careers much easier.

Michelle Leeson, managing director for GC Employment, said: “EmployGM will help people to unlock their potential and understand the breadth of opportunity that we have in Greater Manchester.

“There will be local support for people living in every Greater Manchester borough, as well as helping people that might want to move to the city-region understand what the local economy is looking for and how to find the right role in a new place.

“We’d like to see people using the site that might be considering a career change or that want help understanding what support is available to them in several different areas.”

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said: “Greater Manchester is a thriving and vibrant city-region offering a plethora of opportunity for people living and working here and beyond.

“It’s important we make finding these opportunities as easy as possible so that people are in no doubt about how they can progress in their careers or find new ones.

“EmployGM has evolved significantly, mirroring the pace at which our city-region’s economy is also growing. It’s about more than finding jobs, the site also supports our efforts to ensure people’s skills match our labour market need by providing information about tailored training opportunities and careers guidance.”

As well as targeting Greater Manchester residents, EmployGM has been designed to attract and encourage people who are considering relocating to the city-region, showcasing the range of career opportunities available.

The site will also cater to those considering a career change, who will find dedicated resources focused on working in different sectors.