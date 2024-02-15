Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Year nine and 10 pupils from Dean Trust Rose Bridge’s social action group have been working on a “happy to chat space” – a mental health initiative being rolled out across the Manchester United Foundation’s partner schools.

These spaces encourage children to come together to strengthen and forge friendships and have a conversation to support their mental health.

With the support of a local artist, pupils created a compelling graffiti design reading “you are not alone”, which is made complete with a “happy to chat” sticker signposting the spot as a dedicated area for well-being.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy visited Dean Trust Rose Bridge

During Children’s Mental Health Week, Wigan MP Lisa Nandy visited the school to discuss pupils’ work and the inspiration behind the design, their well-being and pertinent issues to them.

She also participated in games using the foundation’s well-being ball, which features positive phrases that encourage pupils to talk openly about their mental health.

Ms Nandy said: “It’s phenomenal what’s being done here at Dean Trust Rose Bridge – a youth-led project extending support to young people, which has the strong support of the school and Manchester United Foundation.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy with pupils at Dean Trust Rose Bridge

“The pupils are showing decency, openness, kindness – values which do the school and the whole of Wigan proud. The creativity on display here is incredible, it’s been game-changing and a real shot in the arm to see it today.”

The Happy To Chat initiative has formed part of the foundation’s inter-school Premier League Inspires challenge this season, which is also focused around mental health.

With Dean Trust Rose Bridge selected as winners among the schools, they will go on to represent the Manchester United Foundation in London, at the home stadium of Arsenal FC, at a national event in April.

Connor Hughes, school partnership officer for the foundation at Dean Trust Rose Bridge, said: “It has been brilliant to see the work the students in our social action group have been doing to promote mental health and well-being to support their peers in school.

“For their work to be highlighted by a visit from their local MP is amazing and very much deserved. We are so proud of their efforts and the opportunity to represent Manchester United at a national Premier League Inspires event will be another brilliant experience for them.”

Jason Williamson, the foundation’s partner high school co-ordinator and mental health lead, added: “Seeing the expression of creativity as we roll out the Happy To Chat initiative has been fantastic.

“There are already so many brilliant spaces, which we hope can bring pupils together, encourage new friendships and provide an overall positive impact on every young person in our schools.”

More than 2,000 pupils engaged in the foundation’s United Minds programme during the 2022/23 season, which helps to develop and nurture healthy well-being strategies.