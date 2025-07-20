Residents have been angered to see hundreds of trees opposite their Wigan homes being “decapitated.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five years ago Pemberton Road in Winstanley was named the friendliest street in Britain, but there has been a decidedly unfriendly reaction from some locals to what has been described as the “butchery” of semi-mature trees within the perimiter wall of Winstanley Hall’s grounds.

They have been cut back several trees deep by a giant machine, with the slower process of felling the trunks now under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For some the work, approved by the Forestry Commission (FC), has blighted cherished views from the homes across the road.

Trees along around the grounds of Winstanley Hall, Pemberton Road, Wigan, after they were "decapitated'

Only in May was it announced that plans had been unveiled finally to rescue the dilapidated, grade II listed 16th century hall.

Working with Wigan Council, North West housebuilder Kingswood Homes intends to restore and turn it into homes, while building new properties within the grounds.

At first neighbours thought the tree clearance had something to do with that project, but Kingswood informs Wigan Today that it has nothing to do with them and that while they have an option to buy the site, at present the Bankes family, who were resident at the hall for centuries, remain owners and they commissioned the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A resident, who didn’t want to be named, said: “It was the suddenness and brutality of it that shocked. No-one warned us. One day you were getting up for work and hearing all this noise and you see a big green machine moving up the road decapitating these pretty mature trees, five or six deep, leaving their bare trunks sticking up above the wall.

"It looks like something out of a horror film. They had been part of the view for as long as anyone can remember and now they’re butchered.”

Other residents had wondered on social media whether the work breached tree preservation orders (TPOs) or that they had broken the law because birds could be nesting.

But an FC spokesman said: “Winstanley Park has been granted a licence for tree felling by the Forestry Commission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Forestry Commission regulates the felling of trees in England and when granting felling licences to clear-fell an area, these are usually conditional on the site being restocked (ie replaced) after felling.

"As far as nesting birds are concerned, there is no law against felling trees in bird nesting season.

"Wild birds and their nests are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. Trees should be checked for birds or nests before they are felled.”

A Wigan Council spokesman said the trees are not subject to a TPO as they are woodland under the jurisdiction of the FC, but even where a TPO is in place, the FC can choose to override this, particularly where the issue is public safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that he understood has been granted on the basis both of public safety and proper management of the woodland.

The resident said: “I approached some of the workmen and they admitted it had been quite brutal but they had asked the council if they could close the road and do the work at night but it would have cost thousands so they decided to rush through it in the daytime.

"I just hope more trees don't get felled once the home-building gets under way.”