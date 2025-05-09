Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been unveiled to breathe new life into one of Wigan’s most tragic eyesores.

Winstanley Hall has stood abandoned and increasingly derelict behind high walls for more than a quarter of a century now as plans to give the former stately home a new purpose came and went.

But now North West housebuilder Kingswood Homeshas become the new custodian of the Grade II* listed former home of the Bankes family.

Working alongside Wigan Council and Historic England, the firm aims to restore the hall to its former glory.

The long derelict Winstanley Hall

Having become a ruin over the past 25 years, this sensitive conservation project – subject to council consent – will see the hall and its outbuildings restored and converted into residential accommodation, preserving their architectural legacy for future generations.

Dating back to the 1560s, Winstanley Hall was built for the Winstanley family, who had been lords of the manor since 1252, before being sold to London banker James Bankes in 1596.

The three-storey structure was expanded in the 17th and 18th centuries, with the addition of Jacobean-style renovations in 1811-19.

While well-maintained until the 1960s, the hall has been unoccupied since the 1980s and has fallen into a state of disrepair.

Its condition is in a perilous state making its restoration essential for preserving its heritage significance.

Given the hall’s condition and the substantial costs involved in its restoration, Kingswood Homes is seeking an appropriate level of new-build homes off Pemberton Road.

These homes will help to meet the "conservation deficit” to enable the sensitive repair and conversion of Winstanley Hall and its outbuildings, while supporting Wigan Council in meeting its increased housing requirements.

Kingswood MD Paul Jones said: “Winstanley Hall represents an important piece of Wigan’s heritage, and we’re committed to securing its future.

"Our restoration plans will respect the building’s historical significance while adapting it sensitively for modern use.”

Recognising the importance of careful preservation, Kingswood says this project will restore Winstanley Hall to its former grandeur while safeguarding its historic features.

The new development would be sensitively designed to complement the hall’s restoration and setting while providing well-designed homes that harmonise with the surrounding area.

Founded in 2009, Kingswood Homes is a growing regional housebuilder recognised for its innovative approach to homebuilding.

With a strong reputation across Lancashire, the company’s Shape Your Home concept empowers buyers to personalise their living spaces, reflecting individual lifestyle needs.

“We look forward to working closely with the community to ensure that Winstanley Hall’s restoration is carried out with the care and respect it deserves,” Mr Jones added.

Kingswood Homes will be holding a public consultation event in May.

It invites residents to share their views and insights, ensuring that this project respects both the historical significance of Winstanley Hall and the needs of the wider community.