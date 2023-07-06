News you can trust since 1853
Wigan retail park loses another business as budget store closes without explanation

Wigan’s main retail park has suffered another blow with the unexplained closure of a budget store.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Just weeks after DIY specialist Wickes pulled down its shutters for the last time at Robin Park, Pound Stretcher has now done the same.

Robin Park has become more of a retail hub than Wigan town centre in some ways over the last few years but it is clearly feeling the strain too, having also lost its Argos store some time ago.

The exterior of Pound Stretcher at Robin Retail Park which has now closedThe exterior of Pound Stretcher at Robin Retail Park which has now closed
Wigan Today contacted Pound Stretcher – which also closed its Wallgate outlet in 2020 – for a comment about the reasons for the shutdown and what was happening to its employees, but a spokesperson would only say: “We have no comments to make on this matter.”

A notice has been posted on the door of the premises confirming the closure and referring shoppers to alternative Pound Stretcher outlets in Wigan town centre and Skelmersdale.

A sign gives shoppers two other local options for Pound StretchersA sign gives shoppers two other local options for Pound Stretchers
