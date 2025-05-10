Jakes Team!

A skilled young Wigan man is on a high after winning the national NFRC Young Roofer of the Year Award.

At just 23 years old, Jake Harlow earned a nomination for one of the most prestigious accolades in the UK roofing industry in recognition of leadership, technical skill, and mentoring.

Jake's journey into roofing wasn't planned. Originally pursuing a career in public services, he soon realised his passion was in practical, hands-on work.

Following a recommendation from his father, Jake joined Safeseal Roofing Ltd as a labourer.

The Safeseal Team!

He was mentored by Ben, the company founder, who had learnt the trade from Jake's dad years earlier. This special connection marked the beginning of Jake's tremendous rise in the industry which saw him triumph at the national award at a ceremony in London hosted by the National Federation of Roofing Contractors.

Jake started with Safeseal Roofing Ltd at just 18 as a labourer. Five years on, he now leads a three-man gang and is running two of the company’s biggest and most complex jobs to date, including a green roofing project at Chester Zoo and a 5,000m sq Bauder flat roof system across 20 roofs on a new apartment development in central Manchester.

“Jake’s graft, knowledge, and attitude are spot on,” said Ben Craven, MD of Safeseal Roofing. “He’s a key part of what we do, and we’re over the moon to see his efforts recognised at national level by the NFRC.”

In addition to his technical expertise, Jake has taken on wider responsibilities within the business, including health and safety checks and mentoring others in the team to achieve their industry certifications and NVQ qualifications, all while continuing to lead on site.

UK Young Roofer Of The Year 2025

The firm says that Jake’s story shows what’s possible when young people are given the chance to learn, take responsibility, and build something for themselves. His success is proof that the roofing trade can offer a proper career path for the next generation.

“We know how tough it can be to attract new talent into the roofing industry,” added Ben. “But when you’ve got someone like Jake on your team, it sends a powerful message: that with hard work and determination, you can build a really promising future."

About Safeseal Roofing Ltd

Safeseal Roofing Ltd is a family-run roofing company based in Ince, Wigan, covering the North West. It was founded eight years ago in Managing Director Ben Craven’s garage, who was determined to build something better — for himself, his family, and his community.

Today, the business has grown to a team of 19 and works on a wide range of flat and pitched roofing projects — from homes to major commercial builds.

At the heart of Safeseal is a simple ethos: give people a chance. Ben knows first-hand how much of a difference that can make, and it’s why Safeseal puts so much into developing its team, looking after its people, and giving young talent room to grow. The company’s all about protecting properties and building futures — and Jake’s journey is a perfect example of that in action.